PDP Counters Anyanwu, Set To Hold NEC Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that the party would hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, today, 27th May 2025.

This development was affirmed in a statement on Tuesday morning via the party’s official 𝕏 account.

The statement added that the meeting would hold by 12 noon at the PDP presidential campaign office, Legacy House, located in the Maitama District, Abuja and would address critical issues affecting the party, including strategies for upcoming political engagements.

“The 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is holding today, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the party’s presidential campaign office, Legacy House, located in the Maitama District, Abuja.

“The NEC, one of the highest decision-making organs of the PDP, comprises of Party National Chairman and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), state governors, serving and former presidents, former vice-presidents, the chairman and secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT), principal officers of the National Assembly, state chairpersons, former governors, and founding members, among others.

“The meeting aims to address critical issues affecting the party, including strategies for upcoming political engagements,” the statement read.

Naija News recalls the PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, in a statement released on Sunday, May 25, 2025, had announced the postponement of the NEC meeting.

He said the meeting was postponed to allow the Reconciliation Committee of the former Senate President, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, to conclude its assignment of resolving some internal conflicts to have a peaceful NEC meeting.

Anyanwu apologised for the inconvenience, adding that a new date will be formally announced.