Anambra Guber: Okeke Is Our Dep Gov Candidate, Not Obianyo – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Anambra voters to disregard claims that the party dropped its deputy governorship candidate, Francis Okeke.

Anambra’s PDP Publicity Secretary, Obumneme Nnoli, said Jude Ezenwafor remains the party’s governorship candidate ahead of the November 8 governorship election, and his deputy remains Barrister Okeke.

Naija News reports that Obunmene stated this in a statement on Tuesday. He urged Anambra voters to ignore reports that one Patrick Obianyo was chosen as the party’s deputy governorship candidate.

Anambra PDP said the report emanated from mischievous unofficial sources with the intent to sow discord within the party.

It read: “The attention of the State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra State, has been drawn to a list currently circulating on various social media platforms, purportedly containing the names of governorship and deputy governorship candidates of different political parties. In the said list, one Mr. Patrick Obianyo is erroneously listed as the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP.

“While it is evident that the list emanated from an unverifiable and unofficial source, it has become necessary to set the records straight to avoid misleading our teeming members and the general public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the duly nominated and recognized Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra State is Francis Okeke Esq. At no time was the name Patrick Obianyo considered for the position, nor is he recognized as a member of our dear party.

“The authentic PDP ticket for the November Governorship Election in Anambra State remains:

“Governorship Candidate: JUDE EZENWAFOR- Deputy Governorship Candidate: FRANCIS OKEKE Esq

“We urge the public to disregard any contrary information or names being circulated, as they do not emanate from the PDP or reflect the names officially submitted to and published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”