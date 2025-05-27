‘Akinlade’s Resignation Is Absolutely Nothing’ – Ogun PDP

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed its 2023 deputy governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, over his resignation from the party.

Naija News reports that Akinlade dumped the party on Monday, citing the persistent and unresolved internal crises within the party.

He lamented that the crises undermined collective aspirations for a more inclusive, democratic and forward-looking party.

Reacting to his claims on Tuesday, the Ogun PDP’s publicity secretary, Kayode Adebayo, in a statement, said Akinlade resigned from the party to formalise his unholy romance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adebayo said the party had nothing to lose and accused Akinlade of silently pitching his political tent with the APC government against the party’s gubernatorial ticket.

The PDP spokesman also urged other members of Akinlade’s disgruntled camp to hasten their political journey, stressing that the party is currently undergoing a period of renaissance that is expected to return it to its original winning ways.

He said, “For us, it becomes imperative, as responsible political organization to, once and for all, set the records straight so that innocent members of public are not bamboozled into falling for the cries of a completely drowned mercenary.

“Ordinarily, the vituperations of an Akinlade, in this poorly worded litany, deserves no attention as he had since left our great party almost immediately he joined us in 2022.

“It would be recalled that this same character silently pitched his political tent with the ruling APC government against the party’s 2023 gubernatorial ticket by not actively involved in pre, during, and after electioneering campaigns and other activities of our great party.

“This is clearly evident in the results of the elections, even in his home local government area, Ipokia, despite the enormous resources, both human and materials, deployed for the elections directly under his immediate watch.

“Every man must be aware that in every association, there is always a Judas whose aim is to sabotage a collective interest, rather than foster enduring relations and build a stronger front for all concerned.

“It is, therefore, not surprising that Mr. Akinlade resigned from the PDP after several efforts launched, in diabolic company of a few dishonest and overrated individuals, against the party to create disintegration. A hatchet job he volunteered to take up in order to keep body and soul together after the unfortunate loss of our petitions in the court.

“We are, however, grateful to God Almighty, that he has eventually found the balls to formalize his unholy romance with the ruling APC. And for us, we have lost nothing, absolutely nothing, with is expected resignation from our great party.”