2027 Election: APC Is Jittery About PDP’s Cohesion – Yusuf

Former House of Representatives member, Tajudeen Yusuf, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was responsible for the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yusuf, who represented Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Constituency of Kogi State, in the 9th Assembly, said it was fear of PDP’s cohesion ahead of the 2027 election that caused the ruling party to work towards weakening the main opposition.

Naija News reports that the PDP chieftain, in Kogi State, in an interview with Channels TV, said the party would resolve its crisis and come out stronger.

According to him, there has been a trend of causing a crisis in the party anytime PDP plans to hold its convention or towards elections.

Yusuf noted that it was good that the crisis started earlier because it would be resolved before the 2027 election.

“I want Nigerians to realize that, as a main opposition party, it is normal that the ruling party will be jittery about the cohesion in PDP. Remember, 2015 to 2019, we had the Sheriff-Makarfi crisis until around 2018, before it was resolved. Remember, 2019 to 2023, we had the Secondus crisis that was resolved late 2021 or 2022 before the convention. What am I trying to say? It is unfortunate that we are beginning to have it as a trend that, before, when we are getting close to general election, primaries or what have you, these things happen. However, one good thing is that it’s good it’s happening now, that whatever needs to be resolved, you resolve on time, because we cannot afford to go into primaries next year with this kind of crisis. So it is better now,” he said.

The former House member dismissed claims that PDP may be going into extinction. He stressed that PDP remains solid with structure all over the country.

“Yes, we have a party. If there is no party, why are the conversations? Have you ever seen kids coming back from school and throwing stone at a tree without fruit? If PDP is not existing again, you won’t have this kind of… people will walk away,” he stated.