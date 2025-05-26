‘When PDP Endorsed Jonathan In 2014, The World Did Not End’ – Gov Sule Hits Critic Over Tinubu’s Endorsement

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has dismissed insinuations that the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election by All Progressives Congress (APC) governors is an attempt to mock Nigerians.

Naija News recalls that on Thursday, May 22, 2025, the APC’s 22 governors, all its members in the National Assembly, and its National Working Committee (NWC), alongside zonal leaderships, endorsed and adopted President Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate.

While Tinubu has not formally announced his intention to run for re-election, the endorsement by APC leaders has led to criticisms from opposition parties and other stakeholders who claim the president’s attention should be focused on governance issues.

However, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Governor Sule said the development is not a sign of mockery but rather a belief in Tinubu’s principal’s leadership qualities.

Sule recalled how the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) endorsed former President, Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, and people did not blame them for making a mockery of Nigerians.

He said, “It is a conviction of the governors, it is a belief of the governors. There is no sign of a mockery in this.

“And with due respect, this is not the first time this has happened. At one point, the PDP had 31 governors in this country, and this is not long ago, and they did not play on the intelligence of Nigerians.

“In 2014, the governors of the PDP came and endorsed President Goodluck Jonathan, and the world did not come to an end, and people did not blame them that they were making a mockery of the people.

“It is all part of the belief of the governors of the ruling party that the President has done well and has done much.”

Sule also dismissed claims that the country was turning into a one-party state.

He added, “When you hear the term one-party system, the APC has roughly 23 out of the 36. We forget this history very quickly.

“We have issues right now, and we are working with reforms that have been done. Before it can be the best time for Nigeria, you have to go through this process. We are saying the process is what is been followed right now.”