‘We Will Contest And We Will Win’ – Aregbesola Rejects Alliance For Osun 2026 Election

Former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has firmly ruled out the possibility of his political group, the Omoluabi Progressives, entering into any coalition ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Speaking on Sunday at a reception organised by the Omoluabi Progressives to celebrate his 68th birthday in Osogbo, Aregbesola emphasised that his group would be contesting the election independently, without forming alliances with other political groups.

He said, “By this time next year, we will all be close to Abere (Osun Governor’s Office). May God make it so. So people are having untrue impression that we will align with anyone (in the governorship poll).

“We are not going to align with anyone. We are going to pursue our political interest separately. No alliance with anyone or group. By the grace of God, this group will win.

“We will contest and we will win. The election that will follow that of next year.”

Naija News reports that Aregbesola took the opportunity to reflect on his group’s political ambitions, stressing that the Omoluabi Progressives were focused on independent action and determined to significantly impact the state’s future elections.

In a heartfelt moment during his birthday celebration, Aregbesola shared a personal reflection on the importance of acknowledging mothers during birthday celebrations.

He urged the audience to remember and pray for their mothers, recognising the sacrifices they endure, especially during childbirth.

“I am happy for this honour. I pray for you all, may you continue to succeed in all your endeavours. Whenever you are celebrating your birthday, always remember to pray for your mother. The pains they endure during childbirth are enormous. So whether alive or late, birthday celebrations should be dedicated to prayers for mothers,” he advised.

Moshood Adeoti, who served as Secretary to the State Government during Aregbesola’s administration, also spoke at the event.

He urged members of the Omoluabi Progressives to stay committed to their group’s ideals and remain steadfast as they worked towards future political victories.

Biyi Odunlade, who represented the current Governor, Ademola Adeleke, at the event, praised Aregbesola for his contributions to the development of Osun State.

He commended Aregbesola’s legacy, calling it exemplary and remarkable. “I celebrate you because you left a good template for good governance in Osun State that cannot be faulted by anybody,” Odunlade said.