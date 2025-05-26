‘We Are Not Slaves To Anybody’ – Gumi Speaks On Saudi Deportation

Renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has stated that the Federal Government is handling the issue of his recent deportation by Saudi Arabian authorities.

Naija News reports that Gumi, in a post on his Facebook page, said that although the Saudi authorities granted him a visa, he was not allowed to proceed to Medina to commence his religious rites.

In an interview with Vanguard, Gumi revealed that Nigerian authorities have been proactive about the issue, stressing the incident has broader implications for Nigeria and its relations with foreign governments.

Sheikh Gumi emphasised Nigeria’s stance on asserting its rights, declaring that Nigerians are not slaves to anybody.

He said, “Yes, the Nigerian government is on top of it. Nigeria should stand by her principles as a free nation. Every Nigerian has the freedom of speech as long as you do not call for violence, discrimination, and ethnic cleansing. Your expressed views should not be used against somebody intending to go for worship.

“The Minister of External Affairs has already contacted me, and the Director General of the DSS, we have spoken. I think the government is doing the right thing to see that citizens are not molested.

“Nigeria has to assert her own rights as a free nation; we are not slaves to anybody. This is a lesson we should teach all authoritarian governments — that ‘Look, you don’t play with the rights of Nigeria.’”

Gumi further expressed optimism about returning to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage, “Yes, I will go on pilgrimage. It is a place of worship, and there should not be restrictions for adherents.”