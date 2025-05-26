Unity Cup: 20 Super Eagles Players Arrive In London For Ghana Showdown

A total of 20 Super Eagles players have arrived in London ahead of the Unity Cup invitational tournament, which kicks off this week with a high-profile clash against perennial rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana.

Among the Super Eagles players already in camp are team captain Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, Frank Onyeka, Semi Ajayi, and Cyriel Dessers.

They are joined by a strong contingent of home-based talents including Ifeanyi Oyebuchi, Papa Mustapha, Nduka Junior, Sadiq Ismaila, Waliu Ojetoye, Collins Ugwueze, Saviour Isaac, Sikiru Alimi, and Abubakar Adamu.

The players, selected by head coach Eric Chelle, arrived on Monday and are settling in ahead of their first fixture scheduled for Wednesday at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.

The Unity Cup features four teams: Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica’s Reggae Boys, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors.

The tournament is expected to provide a valuable opportunity for the Super Eagles to test new combinations and integrate local talents with their Europe-based stars.

More players are expected to join the squad later today, including goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, and Amas Obasogie, as well as Chrisantus Uche, Samuel Chukwueze, and striker Tolu Arokodare.

The Super Eagles will be hoping to make a strong statement against Ghana, as they continue preparations for future international competitions.