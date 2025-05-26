Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 26th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 26th May, 2025

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced his withdrawal from all prior agreements made to address the ongoing crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pledging to “continue the fight until justice is achieved.”

The FCT Minister indicated that he had informed Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, that he was responsible for the current issues facing the party.

He revealed that he conveyed to Governor Makinde that “the failure to adhere to the agreements made is the root cause of the party’s troubles, and that he is the primary offender in this regard.”

In a statement released on Sunday, titled “PDP Crisis: My Position,” which he personally endorsed, the Minister emphasised that the resolutions stipulating that Senator Samuel Anyanwu remains the National Secretary of the PDP, by the Supreme Court ruling, must be upheld.

He also stated that all legal matters concerning Rivers State should be referred by the National Legal Adviser, the lawsuit regarding the state of emergency should be withdrawn immediately, and that all parties involved must respect the agreements that have been established.

African Action Congress (AAC) 2023 presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of causing irreplaceable damage to the country.

Naija News reports that Sowore, in an interview with Vanguard, stated that Nigerians made a grave mistake voting for Tinubu.

The political activist stated that Tinubu’s leadership has worsened Nigeria’s decline, exceeding even the widely criticised tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sowore claimed that Tinubu’s policies have worsened poverty, weakened institutions, and undermined democratic values.

He expressed dismay that Nigeria is on the brink of total collapse, with citizens losing trust in the electoral system and democracy.

Delegates from Jigawa State on Sunday, disrupted the coalition meeting involving former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi and other prominent politicians.

Naija News learnt that the coalition meeting at the Abuja Continental Hotel, organised by the National Political Consultative Group (North), briefly descended into chaos following a disagreement over representation for Jigawa State.

According to Punch, tensions rose when former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, announced a delegate to speak for the state.

However, several Jigawa delegates stormed the stage in protest, blocking the individual from speaking and insisting they would not be represented by those named.

As the confrontation escalated, security personnel, including members of the Nigerian Police, DSS, and private guards, quickly formed a protective barrier around key figures such as Atiku, Amaechi and others.

Calm was restored after several minutes of appeals, as the son of former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, Mustapha, along with another delegate, was chosen to speak on behalf of the state.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has published the results of the 2025 UTME resit examination for candidates at centres affected by technical issues.

The results show that out of the 336,845 candidates rescheduled for the examination, 21,082 were absent.

No explanation was provided for the significant number of candidates who did not attend the rescheduled examination.

Naija News reports that the board announced the results in a statement issued by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday morning.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has submitted that Nigeria is a difficult country to govern.

Speaking during a special church service at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Aguiyi Ironsi Layout, Umuahia, to mark the two-year anniversary of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Obi added that the country becomes more difficult to govern for anyone bent on doing the right thing.

He identified systemic challenges and resistance to positive change as factors that make it difficult to govern Nigeria.

“It is difficult to govern Nigeria, especially when you want to do it right,” Obi stated.

The LP chieftain also emphasized that he is not desperate to become the President of Nigeria, but is interested in seeing Nigeria work for all.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the proposed 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting.

Naija News reports that the PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, in a statement released on Sunday, May 25, 2025, said the meeting was postponed to allow the Reconciliation Committee of the former Senate President, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, to conclude its assignment of resolving some internal conflicts to have a peaceful NEC meeting.

Anyanwu apologised for the inconvenience, adding that a new date will be formally announced.

Legendary Fuji star, Wasui Alabi Pasuma, has recounted details of a recent thugs’ attack in Ikire, a town in the Irewole local government area of Osun State.

Naija News reports that the attack, which occurred on Sunday, May 18, 2025, involved suspected hoodlums who reportedly stoned and shot at the vehicles in the convoy, including a black Hummer Jeep and a white Hilux truck.

A viral video from the scene shows people screaming in the background and one voice lamenting in Pidgin English, “Kasala don burst for Ikire. They don attack us. They carry gun shoot us but God dey.”

However, Pasuma, during his live performance on Saturday, said the Osun event organisers could not control the crowd, which led to security intervention before some thugs began pelting stones at them.

French forward, Kylian Mbappe, has won the European Golden Boot for the first time in his career after scoring 31 goals in the 2024-2025 La Liga season, finishing with 62 points.

Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid last summer, becomes the first player since 2007 to win the award while representing the Spanish club.

Mbappe edged out Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, who scored 39 goals in Portugal’s Primeira Liga but earned 58.5 points due to the league’s lower coefficient. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah placed third with 29 goals and 58 points.

Despite Real Madrid finishing the season without a major trophy, Mbappé’s performance stood out. He also claimed the Pichichi Trophy as La Liga’s top scorer and became one of the few players to score over 30 goals in their debut La Liga season.

Mbappé scored a total of 43 goals across all competitions, though none came via headers. His performances came primarily from a central striker role, showcasing his adaptability and technical prowess.

With this latest award, Mbappe becomes the only player to have won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, the UEFA Champions League Golden Boot, and the European Golden Boot.

Real Madrid have officially named club legend Xabi Alonso as their new head coach, with a contract running until June 30, 2028.

The announcement was made earlier today, May 25, via an official club statement, marking a significant new chapter in both Alonso’s career and the club’s future.

“Real Madrid C.F. announces that Xabi Alonso will be the head coach of the first team for the next three seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2028,” the statement read.

Alonso, revered as one of the club’s greatest midfielders, made 236 appearances for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2014.

The curtain has fallen on the 2024–2025 Premier League season after an action-packed Matchday 38, with Liverpool crowned champions and the European qualification and relegation battles officially settled.

Liverpool finished the 2024-2025 Premier League season at the top of the table with 84 points, despite a final-day 1–1 draw at home against Crystal Palace.

Coach Arne Slot’s side edged Arsenal by 10 points to secure their 20th league title. The Gunners, who ended the season in second place with 74 points, capped off their campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 win over already-relegated Southampton.

Manchester City and Chelsea are joining Liverpool and Arsenal in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. City secured third place with a comfortable 2–0 win over Fulham, finishing with 71 points. Chelsea, whose resurgence under new management saw them climb the table in the latter half of the season, beat Nottingham Forest 1–0 to cement fourth place with 69 points.

Newcastle United, who sat in the top four for much of the season, slipped to fifth after two consecutive losses, including a 1–0 defeat to Everton on the final day. They will still feature in the Champions League due to England’s fifth spot allocation this season.

Tottenham Hotspur, who finished the season in the 17th spot with 38 points, will represent England in next season’s UEFA Champions League despite suffering a 1-4 home win against Brighton on the final day.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, finishing sixth and twelfth respectively, will compete in the UEFA Europa League. Palace got the Europa League slot thanks to their FA Cup win over Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest will represent England in the UEFA Conference League after finishing the campaign in the 7th spot.

