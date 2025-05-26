‘Tinubu Was Created For A Purpose’ – Eze

The Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Arthur Eze, has hailed President Bola Tinubu as “God’s gift to Nigeria,” describing him as the fairest president to the Igbo people in Nigeria’s history.

Speaking in an upcoming State House documentary marking President Tinubu’s second anniversary in office, Eze praised the President’s leadership style, reform-driven governance, and unwavering commitment to fostering unity within the country.

“Tinubu has no enemies. He is a unifier. He speaks with humility and honesty; that’s why we admire him,” Eze remarked in the documentary, set to be released on May 29, 2025, to commemorate Tinubu’s second year in office.

Eze further emphasised that Tinubu is not a man of division, stressing his respect for all Nigerians regardless of their religious backgrounds. “He [Tinubu] is not a man of division — whether Christian or Muslim, he respects all,” Eze said.

Reflecting on Tinubu’s approach to leadership, the oil magnate called the President a “unifier” who strives for peace and progress, adding, “God doesn’t make mistakes. That man, Tinubu, was created for a purpose. God gave him the power to change lives.”

Eze, whose roots are deeply embedded in the South-East, acknowledged Tinubu’s exceptional commitment to the region. The businessman highlighted key appointments Tinubu made to promote inclusivity in governance, particularly the appointment of key South-East leaders in his administration.

“What Tinubu has done for the South-East, nobody else has. He gave us the Minister of Works, the Minister of Science and Technology, and the South-East Development Commission. This is an opportunity for the Igbo to unite with the rest of Nigeria,” he said.

Eze also expressed confidence in the success of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He noted that the President assumed office during a period of economic fragility and political instability but has shown the wisdom and resolve required to lead Nigeria toward progress.

“God has given him the wisdom to change Nigeria for the good of the present and future generations,” Eze said.

In conclusion, Eze urged Nigerians to unite and support President Tinubu’s leadership, emphasising that the nation’s future prosperity relies on collective effort and prayers.

“All he asks is that we pray to God and work together,” he said, adding, “May God guide Nigeria and President Tinubu. He gave him this power and will help him complete the job.”