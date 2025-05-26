Tinubu Is Governing Nigerians Well – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said his principal, in two years of his administration, has done great things for the country.

Bwala said that under Tinubu, the reality that Nigerians have long yearned for has been met through Renewed Hope policies.

Naija News reports that Bwala stated this in a statement on his X account after an interview with Silverbird TV, where he reviewed the President’s two years in office.

He further justified the endorsment of the President for second tenure on Thursday by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the party’s National Summit, held in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the endorsement was made after a critical evaluation of the President’s performance by the ranks and files of the ruling party.

“That summit was more than just a gathering—it was a clear signal that the APC is serious about governance and how the people perceive our performance.

“Though it was an internal party affair, it served as a kind of mock exam—one that Mr. President confidently sat for and passed with flying colours. The verdict was unanimous: his bold, courageous, and reform-driven policies are not only reshaping the system but are already bearing fruit across various sectors. As our elders would say: ‘when the fruit of a tree starts showing, even the blind can feel its weight’.

“It is an undeniable fact that under President Tinubu’s leadership, the Renewed Hope agenda is no longer just a slogan—it’s becoming the reality Nigerians have long yearned for,” he said.