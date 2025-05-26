‘Tinubu Hates United Opposition’ – Adeyanju Fingers President In Chaos At Atiku, Peter Obi’s Coalition Meeting

Nigerian activist lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is responsible for the chaos during the opposition coalition meeting in Abuja on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the coalition, organised by the National Political Consultative Group (North), had in attendance former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, and other stakeholders.

Tensions rose when former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, announced a delegate to speak for Jigawa state.

However, several Jigawa delegates stormed the stage in protest, blocking the individual from speaking and insisting they would not be represented by those named.

As the confrontation escalated, security personnel, including members of the Nigerian Police, DSS, and private guards, quickly formed a protective barrier around key figures such as Atiku, Amaechi and others.

Calm was restored after several minutes of appeals, as the son of former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, Mustapha, along with another delegate, was chosen to speak on behalf of the state.

Reacting via his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, Adeyanju alleged that Tinubu hates a united opposition and will plant moles in the impending coalition to prevent it from working against him.

He wrote, “Tinubu will plant moles around all of them enough to make the coalition never work like it did in 2023.

“There’s nothing Tinubu hates more than a united opposition. He governed Lagos since 1999 by crushing opposition.”