‘They Will Be Shocked’ – Sowunmi Speaks On APC, Tinubu’s Chance In 2027 Election

The Convener of the National Opposition Movement Coalition (NOMC), known as “The Alternative,” Segun Sowunmi, has cautioned that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will encounter unexpected challenges in the 2027 presidential elections if it persists in its claims of victory without conducting thorough research.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi delivered this remark in Katsina after travelling across the northern region, where he questioned President Bola Tinubu‘s acceptance level.

He voiced his apprehension regarding the APC’s arrogant declarations, stating, “Oh Lord, don’t let Nigeria regress.”

“I checked the acceptability of President Bola Tinubu in the region; those who boast without research will be shocked. You cannot win by assuming numbers will just be added up,” Sowunmi said.

Appealing to stakeholders to come up with a consensus candidate devoid of sentiments, Sowunmi said: “That is what ‘The Alternative’ is here to do. We will use the platform to promote a candidate of the people’s choice.”

He emphasised that building organic followers takes time and effort, appreciating the crowd for turning out en masse and embracing the movement.

The NOMC Convener also expressed concern over insecurity in the country, urging the gathering to pray to Allah to prevail over the wickedness of those perpetrating evil.

Sowunmi’s comments come after “The Alternative” launched in Abuja in November 2024, with the intent of rescuing the country’s democracy.