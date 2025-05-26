‘They Can Come And Arrest All Of Us’ – PDP Blows Hot Over Sealing Of Its National Secretariat

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned in the strongest terms, the sealing of its national secretariat in Abuja by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, while addressing newsmen at the end of the party’s caucus meeting on Monday, said the sealing is the highest form of irresponsibility from the government of President Bola Tinubu.

He added that the party would not fold its hands over the development, which he described as a provocative action, saying even if it leads to their arrest, they are ready.

Damagum expressed readiness of the PDP to contest the action, saying it is an attempt to mar Nigeria’s democracy.

“I want to use this opportunity to tell you, I’m sure you are aware that our office has been sealed. This is the highest irresponsibility from this government. If they are encouraging it, we’re not going to take it lightly. In fact, they can come and arrest all of us, we are ready for that but we condemn this in totality and it’s the highest form of irresponsibility and we will not tolerate it.”

“They are trying to mar democracy and this is unacceptable,” he said.

On the outcome of Monday’s meeting, the PDP acting National Chairman said the meeting has been adjourned till Tuesday and a proper briefing would be provided after the scheduled meeting.

“We adjourned our meeting for today till 10’clock tomorrow and will address you properly by the time we conclude the meeting tomorrow,” he added.

Naija News earlier reported that the PDP National Secretariat was sealed by FCTA officials over failure of the party to pay ground rent on the property.