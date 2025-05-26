Super Eagles, Super Falcons Camps Bubble Ahead Of International Friendlies

The camps of Nigeria’s senior national football teams — the Super Eagles and Super Falcons — are buzzing with excitement and anticipation as both teams prepare for crucial international fixtures.

As of 6:55 p.m. on Monday, 18 of the 23 Super Falcons players invited for back-to-back friendly matches against Cameroon had arrived at the team’s base — Am2pm Hotel in Ijebu-Ode.

The matches are scheduled to take place on May 31 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo and June 3 at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta.

Prominent among the early arrivals are Rasheedat Ajibade, Michelle Alozie, Toni Payne, and Francisca Ordega, alongside other stars such as Omorinsola Babajide, Jennifer Echegini, and Osinachi Ohale.

At the same time in London, 22 of the 26 invited Super Eagles players had checked into the Doubletree Hilton Ealing ahead of their participation in the Unity Cup Invitational Tournament.

The Eagles will clash with long-time rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana, on Wednesday, May 28 at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford.

Their next match, also scheduled for the same venue on Saturday, May 31, will depend on the outcome of their game against Ghana and the result of the Jamaica vs. Trinidad & Tobago encounter on May 27.

Among the Super Eagles already in camp are team captain Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Simon Moses, Wilfred Ndidi, and Cyriel Dessers. The squad also includes a healthy mix of home-based talents such as Sodiq Ismaila, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, and Waliu Ojetoye.

Speaking in London, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle expressed confidence in his squad selection and emphasized the significance of the Unity Cup in shaping the team’s future.

“This tournament allows us to test new players and implement new systems,” Chelle stated. “We want to build an identity, and for that, we must work with players who can quickly understand and adapt to our project.”

Chelle, who recently scouted local talent during his visit to Nigeria, defended his decision to include 10 NPFL players and veteran forward Ahmed Musa.

“I believe these local players can bring intensity and aggression. Ahmed Musa, with his experience, remains an asset to the team,” he affirmed.

With both camps nearly at full strength and enthusiasm building, Nigerian fans are eagerly awaiting strong performances from both the Super Falcons and Super Eagles in their upcoming fixtures.