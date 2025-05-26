Step Aside, Allow PDP Breathe – Sani Tells Wike

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Umar Sani, has accused Nyesom Wike of orchestrating all internal crisis of the party.

Sani said Wike’s claim that he sacrificed for the party was lacking in merit because the party made him local government chairman and raised him to the position of governor.

Naija News reports that the former spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council in 2019 stated this in a statement on Sunday.

He was reacting to Wike’s statement on Sunday. The Federal Capital Territory Minister (FCT) pulled out from the peace initiative of the party headed by former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The former Rivers State Governor alleged that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State have failed to implement agreement they had on the party’s crisis.

In his statement, Sani stated that Wike pulled out because he could not control the party the way he wished.

The former spokesman to former Vice President Namadi Sambo accused Wike of anti-party activities. He urged him to resign from the party.

It read: “Nyesom Wike’s recent declaration that he has pulled out of all peace efforts within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) comes as no surprise to those who have closely observed his trajectory. Coming just days before the party’s scheduled National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on May 27th, and following the suspicious sealing of the PDP’s national secretariat at Wadata Plaza, his actions amount to a coordinated attempt to frustrate the party’s legitimate leadership process and stall democratic progress.

“Wike’s narrative that he has sacrificed so much for the PDP is both misleading and self-glorifying. The truth is: that the PDP made Wike. From Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government to Chief of Staff to Governor Rotimi Amaechi, to Minister of State for Education under President Jonathan, and eventually to two-term Governor of Rivers State, every stage of his political journey was made possible by the platform and protection of the PDP. His political growth is a product of the party’s structure, not personal valor.

“Yet, despite all he has gained, Wike has become the architect of endless internal crises. Since the resignation of Adamu Mu’azu in 2015, he has been the primary force behind the rise and fall of every PDP National Chairman. He brought in Ali Modu Sheriff, only to reject him. He supported Ahmed Makarfi during the internal legal battle, then discarded him without honor. Wike had promised Makarfi his full backing for a presidential bid if he supported the emergence of Uche Secondus as Chairman a promise he brazenly broke. He assuaged Bode George by visiting him in Lagos only to discard him.

“Wike later turned against Secondus, his kinsman and longtime ally. Most recently, he foisted Senator Iyorchia Ayu on the party as consensus chairman, only to lead a relentless campaign for his removal when Ayu no longer served his ambition. Wike’s relationship with power is transactional once you’re no longer useful, you’re expendable.

“Beyond the chairmanship manipulations, Wike’s pattern of betrayal runs deep. He claims loyalty to the PDP, yet openly aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, pledging support for his 2027 re-election. He declared support for zoning, yet fought zoning when it didn’t serve his ambition. He promised to support whoever emerged from the PDP presidential primaries, but turned against Atiku Abubakar and actively sabotaged the campaign. Wike’s politics is defined by contradiction and consumed by ego.

“Even individuals have not been spared. Prof. Tunde Adeniran and Jimi Agbaje were both promised his support for national leadership positions, only to be betrayed at the 11th hour. Wike’s words have become empty of honor and stripped of integrity.

“Now, his orchestration of the sealing of the Wadata Plaza, barely days before a crucial NEC meeting, is a final act of desperation. It is a crude tactic designed to obstruct party processes and prevent the emergence of a cohesive leadership that could challenge his grip. It is the behavior of a man who sees the party not as a collective democratic institution, but as his political estate.

“Wike must be told: that the PDP does not belong to him. It is a national platform built on the trust and sacrifices of millions. If he has any conscience left, he must step back, allow peace to return, and let the PDP chart a new course free from blackmail and manipulation.

“The PDP must reclaim its breath. And to do so, Wike must let go and let the PDP breathe.”