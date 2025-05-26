Shadow Cabinets Are Recognised Practices Around The World – Utomi

Prominent political economist and activist, Pat Utomi has dismissed claims that his shadow government is a threat to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Recall that Utomi was recently dragged to court by the Department of State Services over his declaration of a shadow government.

However, speaking during the 4th edition of the Topaz Lecture Series titled “Shadow Government: A Distraction or Necessity,” Utomi asserted that a shadow government is a critical instrument for democratic accountability, policy innovation, and the deepening of democratic values and reform.

He insisted that the shadow government is not unlawful as it was not targeted at overthrowing the government of Tinubu.

Speaking to a virtual audience of media professionals, political thinkers, and civil society actors, Utomi explained that the shadow government is not a rebellious or parallel state structure but rather a civic platform designed to stimulate issue-based governance, offer policy alternatives and strengthen Nigeria’s’s democratic fabric through open dialogue.

Utomi said, “This is not an attempt to overthrow or undermine the government, but to foster constructive criticism and accountability.

“Shadow cabinets are a recognised democratic practice around the world, and Nigeria must embrace institutions that encourage performance and transparency.”

He added that he pitched the idea to former President Umaru Yar’Adua in 2008 and maintained the cabinet, mainly at his own expense, since then.

Utomi fielded questions about the legality of using the term “shadow cabinet,” stating that if the suit by the DSS were to succeed, the group would adopt a different name.

The professor, who is currently out of the country, stated, “Our commitment is not to nomenclature but to values. Nigeria urgently needs a space where policies are debated and where the government is constructively challenged to do better.”

Utomi warned of the dangers of anti-intellectualism and elite complacency in Nigeria’s political class, cautioning that failure to reform governance structures could result in a social crisis.