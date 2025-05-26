Saraki Reacts To Wike’s Withdrawal From PDP’s Reconciliation Efforts

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has commented on the renewed crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prompted by the withdrawal of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, from the party’s reconciliation attempt.

Recall that Wike, in a statement released on Sunday, announced his withdrawal from the reconciliation efforts, blaming Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah for the crisis within the PDP.

The growing conflict is said to be threatening the 99th National Executive Committee meeting, which is scheduled for May 27.

However, Saraki, through his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, told Punch he would persuade Wike to rejoin the negotiation process.

He said, “Wike’s pulling out of the arrangement is not really a setback as you inferred. It’s just an indication that we still need to do more work and intensify more efforts.

“A mediator cannot be seen reacting to every issue arising conflicts otherwise in the process of speaking, he may say something that the various parties may misintepret.

“Even in the first statement issued by Wike, you can see where he referred to his position in the reconciliation committee.”

Saraki also warned that Nigerians, including stakeholders of the PDP, could not afford to allow the opposition go into oblivion, stressing that the development would see the country evolved into a one-party state

“The alternative to PDP is one party state. The PDP goes beyond party. That is the only legacy party that is remaining. Out of the three parties with which we started this democracy, AD is gone, APP is gone.

“So, this is the only legacy party. Allowing it to die will be a major setback for democracy” he warned.

Anonymous sources within the PDP National Working Committee told the aforementioned publication that due to the ongoing crisis and the threat to the NEC meeting, the party’s Board of Trustees called for a meeting on Monday (today) in Abuja.

Multiple sources disclosed that recognising the potential harm a postponement could cause to the party’s future, the reconciliation panel led by Saraki held an emergency meeting with key stakeholders on Sunday night.