Reps To Hold Valedictory Session In Honour Of Late Colleagues

The House of Representatives is set to dedicate its plenary session on Tuesday to a valedictory gathering in honor of the members of the 10th Assembly who passed away while serving the nation.

The event was confirmed in a statement released on Monday by Reps spokesman, Akin Rotimi.

Naija News understands that the event will begin at 11 am in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, as disclosed in the notice paper for the week issued by the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Francis Waive.

Under the leadership of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, the 10th House has mourned the loss of several members, including Adewunmi Onanuga from the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency in Ogun State, who served as the immediate past Deputy Chief Whip and passed away in January 2025.

Abdulkadir Danbuga from the Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency in Sokoto State also died in October 2023.

In May 2024, Isa Dogonyaro, the representative for Garki/Babura Federal Constituency in Jigawa State, also passed away, followed by Olaide Akinremi from the Ibadan North Federal Constituency in Oyo State, who died in July 2024.

Furthermore, in July 2024, Ekene Adams from the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency in Kaduna State also lost his life.

“The families of these lawmakers, alongside other dignitaries, are expected to attend.

“The commemoration will feature tributes, personal reflections, observances of silence, and other ceremonial rites in the chamber, in line with parliamentary tradition.

“As outlined in the Agenda for the Session circulated to Members by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, Esq., tributes will be led by the Speaker and Principal Officers of the House, followed by remarks from colleagues, party leaders, and invited guests.

“Each of these late members made lasting contributions to the 10th House through motions, bills, oversight, and constituency engagement. Their voices helped shape debates and the legislative agenda within committees, caucuses, and plenary,” The statement issued by Rotimi read.

He added, “The House notes that the death of a sitting member is not only a personal loss but also an institutional moment of mourning – underscoring the burden of leadership and the fleeting nature of life. It is a reminder of the sacred trust bestowed upon lawmakers by the Nigerian people.

“As the 10th Assembly approaches its midterm in June 2025, the valedictory session offers a moment for remembrance and renewed dedication to the ideals of public service and national representation.

“The public, media, and civil society are encouraged to follow the proceedings via the official broadcast and digital platforms of the House of Representatives, as the nation honours the memory and service of these distinguished Nigerians.”