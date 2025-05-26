PDP Crisis Will Be Resolved – Sen. Agom-Jarigbe

The Cross River North Senator, Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe, has said the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be resolved.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas, stated that defection should not always define politics. He noted that the people decide who will win election and not political parties.

Naija News reports that Senator Agom-Jarigbe stated this in a town hall meeting in Obudu on Sunday.

He stressed that it would be unreasonable for any elected PDP member to defect to another party because of its internal crisis, noting that election will be in 2027 and the party has time to address its crisis.

Agom-Jarigbe assured his constituents that he remained committed to delivering quality representation.

“It is true that there are some issues at the national level. But those issues are going to be resolved. The election is not tomorrow. The election is not next week. It is not next year.

“I don’t want us to distract ourselves with all of that. It’s time for governance. We have no excuse not to deliver. We want you to hold us accountable.

“Party politics is different, but I have to share a few things with you. There are issues surrounding who will be National Secretary and who will not be. But those issues will be resolved. There is nothing like the PDP will not be able to file candidates.

“By the grace of God, I will be on the ballot. Nothing is going to stop you from voting for your son and the person you want. I want to correct the impression that I’m moving from this party. I’m not moving.

“If our president, Bola Tinubu, did not stay in opposition, he will not be president today.

“If our governor, Prince Otu, did not stay in opposition, he wouldn’t have been governor today. So nobody can come and coerce me and say that I must move to any party.

“In Obanliku Local Government, we chose one of your sons and sent him to the national assembly as member of the House of Representatives.

“Today, there are insinuations that says that there will be no tickets for us on the platform of PDP. Please, there will be tickets for us. If he wants to leave the party, it’s for personal reasons. I am not part of it.

“It wasn’t the name of any party that voted for us. The people that voted for us are seated here. We will go by your decision and not the decision of anybody in Abuja or Calabar,” News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted him.