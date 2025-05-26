Nigeria’s Situation Under Tinubu Is Disheartening – Okonkwo

Former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has condemned the rising insecurity under President Bola Tinubu.

Okonkwo noted that bandits and terrorists have ravaged communities, killed farmers and citizens across the country under President Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the Nollywood Veteran stated this in his Sunday column titled ‘Tinubu’s 2 Years Scorecard’.

He decried accounts of a bandit leader feeding captive children to a dog.

“The security situation in Nigeria is now disheartening. A pregnant woman delivered a set of lovely twins in captivity. The leader of the gang threw the twins to his dogs for food in Zamfara. The lawmaker representing her constituency in the National Assembly lamented this situation on the floor of the House,” he said.

He further bemoaned the increasing terrorist attacks in Borno State on military bases and communities despite earlier warnings from Governor Babagana Zulum.

“Gov Zulum has become an IDP governor himself as he relocated to live with the internally displaced persons in Marte, Borno State. He warned the federal government about the re-insurgence of Boko Haram and their imminent attacks if nothing was done. Of course, nothing was done, and the terrorists struck, killing our soldiers in a very brutal and humiliating way. Farmers were executed in droves, and today, more people have become internally displaced,” he stated.

The former spokesman of Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed‘s presidential campaign council in 2023 stressed that any government that lacked compassion for its citizens could not protect them.

“Things became so bad that even children went to the streets to protest against hunger and hardship and were captured and arraigned for treason. The hunger followed them into the prison as their ribs were visibly showing at the courts where they were arraigned. They fainted one after the other in court, prompting the judge to hurriedly adjourn the trial. Any government that does not have the sympathy of children at heart is satanic,” he added.