Nigerian Footballers Shine In Final Fixtures As Top European Leagues End

Nigerian footballers wrapped up their 2024-2025 European football campaign with standout performances across the continent in the final fixtures of the season.

At Craven Cottage, Alex Iwobi etched his name into Premier League history books despite Fulham’s 2–0 defeat to Manchester City.

Iwobi became the first footballer from Nigeria to feature in all 38 matches of a Premier League season on two separate occasions, having achieved the same feat in the 2022-2023 campaign.

The Nigeria international came on in the 61st minute, recording an impressive 92% pass accuracy and contributing defensively with an interception and a tackle.

At the Emirates, Paul Onuachu had a quiet outing for Southampton in their 2–1 loss to Arsenal. Coming off the bench, the towering striker struggled to make an impact as the Saints closed their campaign in defeat.

Ola Aina, however, delivered a more spirited display for Nottingham Forest despite a narrow 1–0 loss to Chelsea.

The full-back played over 80 minutes of the game, creating one big chance and making multiple clearances and crosses.

His lively performance capped a season of growth, while injured teammate Taiwo Awoniyi was spotted on the sidelines, cheering on the team.

La Liga: Ejuke and Uche Deliver in Spain

In Spain, Chidera Ejuke featured briefly for Sevilla in their 4–2 loss to Villarreal. Despite only playing three minutes, the winger was efficient with his passes and contributed a key pass in a tidy cameo.

Christantus Uche was a standout performer for Getafe, assisting the opening goal in a 2–1 loss to Celta Vigo.

The midfielder, who notched 10 goal contributions in his debut La Liga season, played 83 minutes and was active across the pitch with tackles, duels, and transitions.

Serie A: Chukwueze Ends Season with Flair

In Italy, Samuel Chukwueze capped off his second Serie A campaign with a strong showing off the bench.

The AC Milan winger assisted Matteo Gabbia’s opener in a 2–0 win over Monza and was involved in both attack and defence, reminding fans and management of his value ahead of an expected summer rebuild.

Scandinavia and Central Europe: Duru, Durosinmi and Moses Impress

In Denmark, Ebube Duru was named man of the match despite SønderjyskE’s 3–2 loss to Vejle. The left-back scored a stunning goal and contributed solidly on both ends in his final game of the season.

Over in the Czech Republic, Rafiu Durosinmi closed his campaign on a high, scoring in Viktoria Plzeň’s 4–1 rout of Jablonec and dedicating his goal to his sister.

Meanwhile, David Moses dominated midfield for Slavia Prague, registering an assist and four interceptions in a commanding 3–0 win over Baník Ostrava.

As the curtain falls on the 2024-2025 season, Nigerian footballers have once again proven their mettle across Europe’s top leagues.

From historic feats to promising breakthroughs, the performances offer plenty of optimism ahead of the upcoming international fixtures and transfer windows.