Nigeria Vs Ghana: Black Stars Announce Squad For 2025 Unity Cup

Black Stars of Ghana head coach Otto Addo has officially announced his 23-man squad for the highly anticipated Unity Cup invitational tournament, set to take place in London.

The Unity Cup not only provides an opportunity for national pride but also allows players to showcase their talents on an international stage.

In a notable move, Otto has included four home-based players, reflecting his commitment to nurturing local talent.

These players are Benjamin Asare from Hearts of Oak, Razak Simpson from Nations FC, Kamaradini Mamudu representing Medeama SC, and Kwame Opoku of Asante Kotoko.

Moreover, the squad features several new faces receiving their first call-up due to the unavailability of regular players caused by injuries and club commitments.

Among these newcomers, midfielder Abdul Samed Salis from Sunderland is particularly exciting, alongside forward Felix Afena-Gyan and Majeed Ashimeru, who currently plays for Anderlecht.

All invited players are expected to report to the training camp on Monday to begin preparations for the tournament.

The Black Stars will kick off their campaign by taking on their arch-rivals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, at the GTech Community Stadium in West London on Wednesday, May 28.

A win in this match would secure a spot in the final, scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025.

In addition to Ghana and Nigeria, the Unity Cup also features the Reggae Boys of Jamaica and the Soca Warriors of Trinidad and Tobago, promising a series of exciting matchups that will captivate fans of African and Caribbean football alike.