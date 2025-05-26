‘Nigeria Has Never Been As Terrible As This’ – Buhari’s Ex-minister Scores Tinubu Government 10%

A former Minister of Youth and Sports during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Solomon Dalung, has scored the government of President Bola Tinubu low in performance.

Dalung, while evaluating the current situation in the country, lamented that Nigeria has never had it this bad.

He blamed the administration of President Tinubu for the economic woes which have befallen many citizens as a result of government policies, noting that the government has performed woefully in its first two years in office.

Naija News reports that the former Minister, who spoke during an interview with Vanguard, said the president has performed poorly and would face the wrath of poor Nigerians in the next presidential election.

According to him, President Tinubu has performed below ten percent.

“Well, for the past two years, I think the country has never been as terrible as it is now in terms of good governance, because good governance provides better well-being for the people, and the indices of good governance are transparency, accountability and justice.

Now, these three paradigms in the past two years are nowhere to be found. So, if I am going to score the government on good governance, they have performed poorly. They have scored less than 10 per cent,” Dalung said.