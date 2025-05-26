NDLEA, UK’s Home Office Sign MoU To Combat Transnational Organized Crime

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Home Office International Operations (HOIO) of the United Kingdom have formalized a collaboration aimed at strengthening the fight against transnational organized crime.

Naija News reports that the collaboration focuses particularly on the trafficking of illicit drugs and other prohibited commodities between Nigeria and the UK.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday, May 26, 2025, marking a significant milestone in international cooperation against criminal activities that span borders.

The announcement was made by the NDLEA Director of Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a statement released on the same day.

At the MoU signing ceremony held at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja, Mr. Ian Cunliffe, Regional Manager (West Africa) of HOIO, expressed his appreciation for the longstanding and fruitful relationship between NDLEA and the HOIO. He emphasised the importance of the continued partnership, stating:

“I’d like to start by thanking the chairman for his time today and for the gracious welcome. I know the chairman had a great relationship with my predecessor, Christopher Hawksfield, and with HOIO, which has been really, really productive. I am really keen to maintain and enhance that relationship going forward. I think the signing of this MoU today is the beginning of the next phase of our relationship,” Cunliffe said.

In his response, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa, expressed confidence in the continuation of the strong partnership, acknowledging the excellent working relationship that has been cultivated with Cunliffe’s predecessor.

He also emphasized the significance of the MoU, describing it as, “A reaffirmation of our mutual trust, cooperation, collaboration, and unwavering dedication to safeguarding the lives and futures of our respective nations. Nigeria, through the NDLEA, continues to scale up its drug control measures according to the National Drug Control Master Plan.”

According to Marwa, the MoU not only represents a formal agreement but also a commitment to intensifying the fight against drug-related crimes. He elaborated on the goals of the collaboration, noting that it would create a lawful and secure framework for the sharing of data, intelligence, and operational insights.

“We have a roadmap, and this MoU adds to the strategy framework by establishing a clear, lawful and secure mechanism for sharing personal data, intelligence, and operational insights in line with international conventions, national laws, and global best practices,” Marwa explained.

He further emphasised that the partnership would enhance the capacity to close ranks against crime, ensuring stronger enforcement and disrupting trafficking networks with greater precision and speed.

Both parties expressed their belief that enhanced intelligence sharing is key to improving enforcement and tackling the transnational drug trade effectively. Marwa reiterated the benefits of the partnership, stating, “We are convinced that stronger intelligence sharing leads to stronger enforcement. This partnership will enhance our collective ability to interdict criminal suspects, disrupt trafficking networks, and trace illicit financial flows with greater precision and speed.”