Naira Abuse: Nobody Should Condemn Tompolo Yet, It Is Mere Allegation For Now – EFCC Chairman

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has disclosed that the commission is still investigating the allegation of Naira abuse against ex-militant leader Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

He explained that the viral video, which led to the public outcry against Tompolo, is currently undergoing forensic analysis.

To this end, he warned that nobody should rush and condemn the former militant leader but wait for the outcome of the investigation.

The EFCC chairman, however, reiterated that nobody is above the law.

Naija News reports that Olukoyede made the submissions on Sunday during an interview with TVC in which he made a fresh reaction to the video which showed a man spraying ₦1,000 notes lavishly as Tompolo danced during his 54th birthday celebration.

Reacting to the viral footage, Olukoyede said: “We have invited Tompolo, the whole Nigerians know that, and we said there is no human that is above the law.

“Nobody should go and condemn Tompolo for the allegation. It’s a mere allegation for now. We have subjected the video to forensic analysis because these days, people can impose… you know?

“Not until we conclude the case, we cannot say Tompolo is guilty or not. We must give every Nigerian fair hearing or benefit of doubt.”

Earlier, the EFCC had announced that Tompolo has a case to answer regarding the clip following calls from Nigerians for the anti-graft agency to act on the viral clip over allegations of Naira abuse.