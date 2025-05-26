List Of Dignitaries As Atiku, Obi Meet Northern Group

Former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday, met with northern political leaders from across the 19 northern states as coalition talks for the 2027 presidential election gain momentum.

Naija News reports that the high-profile meeting, believed to have been convened by the secretariat of the emerging coalition, gathered hundreds of political figures from the northern region under the banner of the National Political Consultative Group (NPCG) North in Abuja.

Apart from Atiku and Obi, other dignitaries at the meeting included former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi; former Kogi State governor Captain Idris Wada; former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), who delivered the keynote address on insecurity in the North.

Others were a former Senate president and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara; the Labour Party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed; a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Aminu Wali; a former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Maina Waziri, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; a former All Progressives Congress’ national vice chairman (North), Salihu Lukman; Senator Ben Obi and a former Minister of Youth Development, Bolaji Abdullahi, among others.