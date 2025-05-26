PDP Caucus Meets Behind Closed Doors As FCTA Seals Party Secretariat

A crucial caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently underway at the Bauchi State Government Lodge in Abuja.

The meeting, initially scheduled for 7 p.m., was rescheduled after the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) sealed the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, over unpaid ground and tenancy rent.

Naija News had earlier reported that the FCTA took decisive action on Monday, sealing the PDP’s National Secretariat building, effectively preventing members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT) from holding their planned meeting.

The FCTA officials were said to have arrived at the site and instructed the security guard to confer with the responsible authorities.

The move has sparked concern among party members, particularly as the BOT meeting was initially set to precede the caucus meeting.

The ongoing caucus meeting, which is taking place behind closed doors, includes top party members such as serving governors, National Assembly representatives, BOT members, former presidents, and former vice presidents.

According to sources within the PDP who spoke with Channels TV, the planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, is a major topic of discussion during the caucus session.

Sources suggest that the recent development regarding the sealing of the PDP National Secretariat will also be addressed during the caucus meeting.