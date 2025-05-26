Imo Governor Removes Attorney General, Cyprian Akaolisa

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has dismissed the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cyprian Akaolisa, effective immediately.

The announcement was made by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation, and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, on Monday afternoon.

Naija News reports that the reason for the removal was not disclosed in the statement, which simply confirmed that the governor had approved the termination of Akaolisa’s appointment.

The directive further instructed Akaolisa to ensure that all government property in his possession is handed over promptly to the State Solicitor General and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice.

The statement reads, “The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, has approved the immediate removal from the office of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr C .O. C Akaolisa.

“The erstwhile commissioner has been directed to hand over all government property under his care to the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, immediately.”

Barr Akaolisa, who was appointed by Uzodimma, had served as the governor’s placeholder for the position of Deputy Governor in 2019.

Known to be a close ally of the governor, Akaolisa’s removal comes as a surprising development in the state’s political landscape.