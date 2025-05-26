Jandor Lauds APC For Endorsing Tinubu’s Second Tenure

Former Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Azeez Olajide Adediran, known as Jandor, has said President Bola Tinubu will transform Nigeria.

Jandor commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for adopting President Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the APC chieftain described last Thursday’s APC National Summit as a strategic convergence of party leaders, policymakers, stakeholders, and technocrats.

In a statement on Monday, he said the summit served as a critical platform for introspection, policy recalibration, and performance benchmarking since the inception of the Renewed Hope Agenda under the President Tinubu-led administration.

“The summit underscored the APC’s institutional commitment to internal democracy, transparency, and results-driven governance. Through a comprehensive review of the APC Government Scorecard post-2023 elections.

“As a party man and participant, I found the forum particularly forward-looking. It affirmed the APC’s readiness not only to measure its achievements against the Renewed Hope benchmarks but to respond with agility where expectations have not been met. This willingness to engage in transparent self-assessment and continuous improvement is what sustains democratic integrity.

“I am hopeful that the resolutions and strategies birthed from this summit will translate into tangible progress in governance, institutional accountability, and inclusive national development,” he said.