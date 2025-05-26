How My Marriage Ended Because Of ₦4 Billion Contract – Actress

Popular Kannywood actress, Mansura Isa, has confirmed the end of her second marriage, describing it as sudden and shocking.

She disclosed that she had entered the marriage out of love, believing it was genuine, only to later discover that her husband had ulterior motives.

She made the disclosure on the BBC Hausa programme Mahangar Zamani. Speaking alongside fellow veteran actress Fati Mohammad, Isa revealed that her husband wanted to manage a ₦4 billion contract on her behalf.

She said, “I married for love. You know what they say, love is blind. But it turns out he had a different agenda, not real love.”

She explained that she met her second husband through an uncle when she got a contract in Lagos. Since she had no representative there, she contacted the man to oversee the deal. She later found out he had ambitions of controlling the project and used romantic interest as a cover.

“He suddenly proposed marriage, and I accepted, thinking he was genuine. He even said I could continue with my film career. We got married at night, and the next morning he left for Lagos,” Mansura said.

She added that he brought a contract agreement to the wedding, asking her to sign that she approved him to manage a ₦4 billion contract on her behalf because he was now her husband. From that point, he began communicating directly with the parties involved and completely cut her off.

“I never saw him again after that. He stopped answering my calls, and eventually divorced me,” she said.

According to her, when people confronted him in Lagos, he claimed he had forgotten he was married. He initially refused to issue a divorce, but later did so after being pressured.

Mansura’s second marriage gained public attention in June 2024 when news broke that she had remarried after parting ways with her first husband, actor Sani Danja. They share four children together, Iman, Khalifa, Sultan, and Sudais, and their union was once seen as a model marriage in the industry.

Videos from her second wedding went viral, showing that the bride price was set at one million naira.