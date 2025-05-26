Government Has Made More Money But Nigerians Have Become Poorer In The Last Two Years – Dalung

Former Minister for Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has submitted that the policies and programmes of the Bola Tinubu administration have not been beneficial to Nigerians.

Dalung argued that the government has made more money than ever before, with the withdrawal of fuel subsidies but this has not translated to any meaningful thing for Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerians have become poorer since President Tinubu came into office as a result of high inflation rates occasioned by government policies such as the floating of the Naira, fuel subsidy removal, as well as the increase in electricity and data tariffs.

Speaking during an interview with Vanguard, the former Minister said the current government seems to have declared war on the people and is only paying lip service to their welfare.

“In the last two years, the country made more money than ever before, with the withdrawal of fuel subsidies. The poverty indices as of today are higher than at any other time in this country. With inflation very high, poverty reduction has become an illusion because Nigerians are dying of starvation and hunger. Even during the civil war, Nigerians did not suffer this much, except maybe in areas where the war affected the people, that is, the impact of the war on the people and their environment. But we are not at war, yet, Nigerians cannot feed themselves. I think the effort of poverty reduction of the government is hypocritical.

“They are just paying lip service that a lot of money is being pumped into the sector while poverty continues to escalate astronomically,” Dalung submitted.

It Will Take A Miracle For Tinubu To Win In 2027

Speaking further, the former Minister said it would be difficult for Tinubu to win the 2027 presidential election because Nigerians are already against him because of his adverse policies and programmes.

Naija News reports that Dalung argued that Nigerians are wiser and would reject any attempt to buy their votes.

“The president has declared war on the Nigerian people with his policies of removal of subsidies without proper alternatives to address the crisis, the floating of the Naira, the increase in electricity and data tariffs etc. All these put together are policies that target the common man. So, the president has declared war against the class of poor people, and winning the election in 2027 is going to take the miracle of God, because it is not the political class now that will be fishing for the poor people, because it is Tinubu versus the poor people of Nigeria.

“He might be tempted to bring out a lot of money to try to buy the poor, but I think the people are wiser than before. There is going to be a bazaar and a bonanza of collecting his money by even politicians, but it is going to be very difficult to sell him to the people of Nigeria, whether in the South West, in the South-South, in the South East, in the North West, North Central and or North East. It is going to be very difficult for anybody to sell him. So, winning the election is going to be difficult, but using technical means to declare himself as the winner may be a bit easier for him, but that would lead to a national crisis,” Dalung said.