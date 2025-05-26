Gov Umo Eno Speaks On Receiving Valuable Counsel From APC

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has indicated that he has benefited from valuable advice provided by the nation’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Eno, rumoured to be considering a defection from the PDP to the APC, made this statement during an interdenominational Thanksgiving service held at the International Christian Worship Centre in Uyo on Sunday, celebrating his second anniversary in office.

Naija News reports that Eno remarked that the insightful counsel he has received has played a significant role in fostering peace and stability within the state.

He urged the citizens to collaborate with him in preserving a peaceful and united Akwa Ibom State, asserting that among all the accomplishments of his administration over the past two years, the maintenance of peace and unity among various individuals and groups in the state stands out as the most crucial and has served as the cornerstone of his government’s achievements.

“I have received quality counsel, not just from the PDP, but also from the APC, IPAC, and leaders of our state, making all of us significant stakeholders in our state. I am most grateful and proud of you all for this positive development in our land.

“This is the joy that we share. This is the gift that Akwa Ibom is giving to Nigeria – that we can stay in peace if we truly want to stay in peace; that we can all shift grounds and accommodate one another,” the Akwa Ibom Governor said.

He expressed gratitude towards all former governors of Akwa Ibom for their significant contributions to the state’s growth and development.

He fondly remembered Obong Victor Attah’s efforts in the struggle regarding the onshore-offshore dichotomy, which resulted in increased state resources; Senator Godswill Akpabio’s infrastructural advancements; and Deacon Udom Emmanuel’s contributions, urging ongoing support and respect for all leaders throughout the state.

“Today, for me, the greatest achievement of my administration in two years is the unity and peace that we have achieved as a government. No development or progress would have happened in this State if there was no unity and peace among our people. It would have been a big distraction for us.

“We don’t have an ‘Abuja front’ or ‘Lagos front’ or ‘Home front,’ but that unity of purpose which is a product of God’s grace on our side through our prayers, love, and togetherness. It is that peace that is our greatest achievement in the last two years. We are Akwa Ibom United,” he added.