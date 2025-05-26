Politics
Full List Of Groups, Individuals Supporting Tinubu’s Re-Election
As the political landscape for the 2027 elections intensifies, President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid has gained significant traction, with growing support from various quarters.
Sworn in as President on May 29, 2023, Tinubu is nearing the completion of his first term, which will end in May 2027. There are strong indications that he will seek re-election to continue his tenure and build on his administration’s progress.
In a statement released on April 13, President Tinubu urged his supporters to refrain from campaigning for his re-election, emphasising the need to comply with the rules set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
In the same statement, Tinubu credited the growing support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to his administration’s remarkable achievements in just under two years.
See the list of individuals and groups supporting Tinubu’s re-election below:
1. Progressive Governors’ Forum – 22 governors
2. North-Central All Progressives Congress Forum
3. South-East Elders Alliance for Tinubu 2027, Enugu North Senatorial District chapter, in Enugu State
4. Governor Umo Eno
5. Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle
6. Asiwaju Political Movement (APM)
7. Festus Keyamo
8. Senate President Godswill Akpabio
9. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas
10. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu
11. Governor Monday Okpebholo
12. Governor Mohammed Umar Bago
13. North Central APC leaders
14. Nyesom Wike
15. Former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo
16. Governor Charles Soludo
17. All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
18. National Council for Presidential Support (NCPS)
19. Ayirimi Emami
20. All three PDP Osun senators
21. Benue NASS APC caucus
22. NASS APC lawmakers
23. Northern Minority Alliance for Balanced Leadership (NOMAL)