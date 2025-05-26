Full List Of Groups, Individuals Supporting Tinubu’s Re-Election

As the political landscape for the 2027 elections intensifies, President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid has gained significant traction, with growing support from various quarters.

Sworn in as President on May 29, 2023, Tinubu is nearing the completion of his first term, which will end in May 2027. There are strong indications that he will seek re-election to continue his tenure and build on his administration’s progress.

In a statement released on April 13, President Tinubu urged his supporters to refrain from campaigning for his re-election, emphasising the need to comply with the rules set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the same statement, Tinubu credited the growing support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to his administration’s remarkable achievements in just under two years.

See the list of individuals and groups supporting Tinubu’s re-election below:

1. Progressive Governors’ Forum – 22 governors

2. North-Central All Progressives Congress Forum

3. South-East Elders Alliance for Tinubu 2027, Enugu North Senatorial District chapter, in Enugu State

4. Governor Umo Eno

5. Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle

6. Asiwaju Political Movement (APM)

7. Festus Keyamo

8. Senate President Godswill Akpabio

9. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas

10. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu

11. Governor Monday Okpebholo

12. Governor Mohammed Umar Bago

13. North Central APC leaders

14. Nyesom Wike

15. Former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo

16. Governor Charles Soludo

17. All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

18. National Council for Presidential Support (NCPS)

19. Ayirimi Emami

20. All three PDP Osun senators

21. Benue NASS APC caucus

22. NASS APC lawmakers

23. Northern Minority Alliance for Balanced Leadership (NOMAL)