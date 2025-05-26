Former Senator, Gyang Resigns From PDP

A former Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Istifanus Gyang, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s departure from democratic principles and its failure to adopt a people-centred approach.

Gyang, who served in the 9th Assembly, made his resignation public on Monday through a letter addressed to the chairman of the PDP in his Rafau Ward, located in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Naija News understands that his decision marks the end of nearly a decade of dedicated service and contributions to the party’s growth.

In his resignation letter, effective from May 26, 2025, which was obtained by newsmen in Jos, Gyang expressed deep concerns over the PDP’s leadership and strategic direction.

He accused the party of deviating from fundamental democratic principles, stating that it has “parted ways with basic democratic tenets.”

He also highlighted the party’s inability to effectively promote Plateau State’s strategic interests, stressing that it lacks the leverage to address the region’s needs.

The letter said, “It is my pleasure to inform you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) effective May 26, 2025. After nearly a decade of passionate membership, commitment, and enormous contribution to the growth and success of the PDP, including the 2023 electoral victory, the party has parted ways with basic democratic tenets and is no longer people-centric.

“Furthermore, given the apparent deficiencies of the party’s apparatchiks, the leverage to navigate and mainstream the strategic interests of Plateau state in today’s Nigeria is feeble, if not lacking.

“I am obligated to our people and our dear state to insist on equity, fairness, inclusivity, and good governance and to ensure that the political space remains open for all.”