Ex-Arsenal Star, Tomas Rosicky Suffers Heart Issues

Former Arsenal midfielder and current sporting director of Sparta Prague, Tomas Rosicky, was hospitalized last Tuesday due to serious heart-related issues.

Sparta Prague announced this in a statement issued on Monday, May 26, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Tomas Rosicky’s health.

Upon his admission to the hospital, Rosicky was placed in the intensive care unit for thorough examination and monitoring.

Fortunately, after a series of assessments, medical professionals concluded that he did not require surgery, a relief to both the club, his family and his fans.

The official statement from Sparta Prague reads: “Our sporting director, Tomas Rosicky was unexpectedly hospitalised in the intensive care unit last Tuesday due to heart-related issues.

“Neither Tomas nor the club will disclose further details. Fortunately, no surgery was required. Tomas, you have our full support. We’re all thinking of you.

‘”Until this official announcement, only a few closest members of the club and his family were aware of the situation.

Furthermore, Sparta Prague has called upon their loyal fanbase to rally behind the 44-year-old during his recovery.

The club later confirmed that Rosicky is now back at home and recovering, providing relief to his well-wishers.

“Given the seriousness of the matter, both the club and Tomas chose to communicate publicly only after he was released into home care late last week”, the club said.