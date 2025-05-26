Details From Atiku, Peter Obi, Amaechi ‘Chaotic’ Coalition Meeting

Details have emerged on the coalition meeting involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and other prominent politicians.

Naija News earlier reported that several Jigawa delegates disrupted the meeting, which was convened by the National Political Consultative Group (North) behind closed doors on Sunday at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Details from Punch have revealed that discussions in the meeting mainly focused on issues such as security, national unity, and the need for competent leadership to ensure effective governance.

A reliable source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the publication mentioned above that northern political leaders gathered to discuss what they described as the worsening issues of poverty, insecurity, and hunger across the country, particularly in northern Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The source said, “Obi and Amaechi, in their brief remarks, stated that President Tinubu’s administration is driving the North deeper into poverty, which is worsening the region’s insecurity.

“Ahead of 2027, they urged northern leaders to wake up and unite to rescue the region from Tinubu’s harsh economic policies. They called for northern unity and support for an alternative government.

“In their remarks as well, Atiku and Malami also blamed the Tinubu administration for many of the challenges facing the North. They encouraged stakeholders to support the ongoing efforts to unseat Tinubu in 2027.

“During the technical session of the meeting, stakeholders from various states strongly agreed that the North must fully support the ongoing coalition of opposition parties.

“They agreed to set up four committees to look at all the issues. So, they will issue a communique tomorrow (today).”