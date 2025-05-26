Coalition: ‘What El-Rufai Is Doing Is Just A Play For Tinubu’ – APC Chieftain, Eta

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman, Hilliard Eta, has opined that former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, opted to join the move to create a coalition against President Bola Tinubu over failure to secure an appointment in the current administration.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have been spearheading the formation of a coalition against Tinubu.

While appearing on AIT Focus Nigeria, Eta declared that there is nothing special about El-Rufai, stressing that some other people, including himself, were more instrumental in making Tinubu President than the former Governor.

APC chieftain dismissed the coalition move, adding that Tinubu is the master of forming coalitions.

He said, “Most of them were once friends of the present president and people like El-Rufai thought he could become Minister under Asiwaju.

“The question you ask is that If El-Rufai was Minister at the time, would he be doing coalition today? I’m very sure he would be presenting his report card to Nigerians at this time in his ministry or not.

“Let me tell El-Rufai that people like us were more instrumental to the making of the president than him and if we could not be Ministers, there is nothing special about him.

“People like Kwankwaso and Aregbesola were all close allies of this man (Tinubu), these people are narrow minded; they look only after themselves.

“When you quarrel and you go to form a coalition, just remember that this is the master of coalition forming, he has been in the trenches of forming coalition since the days of NADECO.

“What you are doing now is just a play thing for him, the truth of the matter is that what brings a lot of our people to politics is not enlightened, it’s self-preservation. If it has not come to you now what makes you think it can’t come to you later? Even if it does not come to you at all, if the country gets better, everybody gets better.”