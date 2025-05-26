Coalition: APC Can’t Stop Us – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed reports of internal disputes within the party as it finalizes coalition plans ahead of the 2027 election.

The Deputy National Secretary of the party, Nkem Ukandu, said reports of internal crisis cropping up in the party were the handwork of retrogressive elements seeking to sow discord within the party.

Naija News reports that ADC, in a statement issued by Ukandu, on Monday in Abuja, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government cannot succeed in its effort to derail the moving train.

“The African Democratic Congress remains firmly united and guided by the same founding principles that have kept us strong and consistent over the years.

“Handshake has always been in our DNA—not out of desperation, but because we believe in inclusive governance and coalition-building,” he said.

Ukandu stressed that the ADC engaged in broad consultations and obtained a unanimous endorsement from the National Executive Committee (NEC) before advancing with the coalition.

He explained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was present at its National Executive Council (NEC) meetings held at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja, in 2024, to observe proceedings.

“We convened over four NEC meetings in total—all focused on solidifying our position. In some of these gatherings, coalition partners were admitted as observers, and INEC’s statutory presence reaffirmed the legitimacy of the process,” he stated.

He reiterated that the party remains united in purpose and is fully committed to building a credible coalition to rescue Nigerians.

“This party is united in purpose, and we are fully committed to building a credible coalition to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges.

“Any external force attempting to disrupt our progress or sow confusion within our ranks will ultimately fail. ADC is focused, united, and unstoppable. No matter the political shenanigans of the APC-led government, they cannot derail this moving train,” he added.