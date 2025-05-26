Tinubu Intervenes As Defaulters Get Fresh Deadline To Pay FCT Ground Rent

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has temporarily halted the revocation of properties following the non-payment of Ground Rent, from 10 to 43 years.

Naija News reports that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had on Monday, May 26, 2025, commenced enforcement on the 4,794 properties revoked for non-payment of Ground Rent, from 10 to 43 years.

Some of the properties sealed off include the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the headquarters of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and many other properties owned by government institutions, corporate organisations and individuals.

But in a statement on Monday night, Director of Land Administration, FCT, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, disclosed that President Tinubu has intervened to temporarily suspend the enforcement.

The statement reads: “President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has intervened. Therefore, by Mr. President’s intervention, holders of the affected properties now have 14 days (TWO WEEKS) to settle the outstanding Ground Rents, with associated penalties.

“For properties in the Central Area, the sum of ₦5 million will be paid by the defaulters as penalty, in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

“Those in Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse II, and Guzape Districts will pay the sum of ₦3 million as penalty, in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

“Defaulters in Wuse I, Garki I and Garki II will pay ₦2 million as penalty in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

“Also, all those who purchased properties from other people, but are yet to register their interests by obtaining the mandatory Minister’s Consent and registering their Deeds of Assignment now have 14 days (TWO WEEKS) to do so at the FCT Department of Land Administration.

“Furthermore, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, has granted a 14 days (TWO WEEKS) grace period to all property holders in the FCT to pay up their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O)/Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills, or risk revocation of those titles.

“Going forward, the Minister has advised property owners in the FCT to ensure that they pay all necessary bills and charges on their properties as at and when due, so as to enable the government to continue to carry out necessary developmental projects for the benefit of the people.”