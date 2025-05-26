FCTA Seal Off PDP Headquarters In Abuja

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have sealed off the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) located in the Wuse district of Abuja.

The sealing of the building occurred at approximately 2:05 PM on Monday.

The FCTA officials were said to have arrived at the site and instructed the security guard to confer with the responsible authorities.

Naija News reports that the FCTA had announced last week that it will commence taking possession of 4,794 properties revoked due to non-payment of Ground rent, which have been outstanding for periods ranging from 10 to 43 years, starting Monday, May 26, 2025.

The administration indicated that it will proceed with the possession of these properties without regard to their ownership status.

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, along with the Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, and the Director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, made this announcement during a news conference held on Friday in Abuja.

Recall that on March 19, 2025, the administration revoked the Wadata Plaza, which serves as the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) located in Wuse Zone 5, due to repeated failures to pay ground rents.