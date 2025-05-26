Dollar to Naira Exchange Rates
Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 26th May 2025
What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?
See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 25th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.
How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?
Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):
The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1610 and sell at ₦1614 on Sunday 25th May, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).
Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.
Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today
|Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)
|Black Market Exchange Rate Today
|Buying Rate
|₦1610
|Selling Rate
|₦1614
Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today
|Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)
|CBN Rate Today
|Highest Rate
|₦1585
|Lowest Rate
|₦1575