Aregbesola Already Part Of Atiku’s Coalition – Insider Reveals

A former Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria in Osun State, Lowo Adebiyi, has claimed that erstwhile governor Rauf Aregbesola is now formally part of the coalition led by former Vice President Abubakar Atiku.

Adebiyi, an ally of Aregbesola, disclosed this in an interview with Punch at the weekend following Friday’s visit by Atiku to Aregbesola in his Amuta, Ilesa hometown.

Earlier, a video clip had showed Atiku, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, and their allies being treated to a grand welcome by Aregbesola and his loyalist.

On hand were Aregbesola’s drummers and praise singers, hailing Atiku and chanting “2027, Tinubu yio lule ni!” –2027, Tinubu will fall or be defeated!

Shedding more light on the purpose of Atiku’s meeting and what was discussed between the two politicians, Adebiyi, who was present during the Friday meeting, declared: “All I will say for now is that Aregbesola is already part of a coalition Atiku is leading.”

When asked if Atiku and Aregbesola discussed the anti-Tinubu coalition and the strategy to defeat Tinubu in 2027, Adebiyi, speaking in Yoruba language, explained: “The ex-Vice President and his entourage paid Aregbesola a visit and we entertained them with breakfast. No more, no less. Be patient, other things you want to know will be revealed in no distant future.”

Another of Aregbesola’s men, who spoke on condition of anonymity because those who witnessed the event had been barred from speaking to the media, equally dubbed the meeting “a private breakfast meeting”.

The source said, “Atiku and his men were in Ilesa for the coronation ceremony of the new Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup.

“There was no private discussion as such. We were all in the living room, and we later shared breakfast. But Atiku, Sambo and Aregbesola, with some other close aides and associates, later left for Ilesa Grammar School in the same bus provided by the host for the reception being held for Oba Haastrup.

“They got to Ilesa Gramms around 12 pm and from there, Atiku and his people left for Owa’s palace in Ilesa, but Aregbesola didn’t follow them to Owa’s palace. If they had any private discussion, that must have happened while they travelled together from the Amuta area of Ilesa to Ilesa Grammar School.”