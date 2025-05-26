Anambra Guber: Nwosu Confirms Coalition Talks With ADC, Seeks Obidients Support

African Democratic Congress (ADC) Anambra governorship candidate, John Nwosu, has called on Peter Obi’s support group to align with him ahead of the November 8 election.

Nwosu said ADC’s victory in Anambra would aid the victory of the coalition championed by Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi and Obi ahead of the 2027 election through his party.

Naija News reports that Nwosu, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed that the coalition is in strategic discussions with ADC for the 2027 election.

The former Labour Party chieftain urged supporters of the former Governor Obi to throw their weight behind him to secure victory on November 8.

It read: “Our journey is only begining and the course has shifted, for reasons most of you are aware. What has not changed is our Mission, Vision and commitment to rescue our State.

“I am very delighted, therefore, to formally announce that I have been nominated as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the forthcoming Anambra State Gubernatorial Election, scheduled for November 8th, 2025.

“Indeed, there are ongoing strategic discussions aimed at positioning the ADC as a unifying platform for a broader coalition ahead of the 2027 Presidential Election. This move is inspired by the growing perception that the major opposition parties have suffered ideological compromise and weakened leadership

“As we focus first on securing victory in the Anambra gubernatorial race, I earnestly seek your continued support, prayers, and active involvement to ensure a resounding win for our coalition and for the people of Anambra.

“The ADC remains open and welcoming to all progressive-minded individuals who are committed to genuine change.

“Together, we can lay the foundation for a political revolution; one that will gather unstoppable momentum as we approach 2027. I invite all those who wish to see our State progress to join us on this sacred mission.

“Anambra State, and indeed Nigeria, deserves nothing less than accountable, visionary leadership that is free from the grip of political and economic cabals.”