Abure’s Camp Reacts As Peter Obi Speaks On Contesting 2027 Election

The Julius Abure-led National Working Committee of the Labour Party (LP) has expressed excitement after its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stated that 2027 might be his last shot in politics.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, in an informal address to young Nigerians, said he would be 65 in 2027 and might not be willing to pursue public office beyond that age.

According to him, the presidency will not return to the Southern region until 2039, and he will be 77 by then; hence, running for any political office at that age will make a mess of everything.

In an interview with Punch, the LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said they are excited about Peter Obi’s decision and the party will gladly offer him the ticket.

He said, “We are excited about the news. If we have waited all these while for two years with all the things that happened, we can still wait for tomorrow and the next, for the whole thing to crystallise. Then we can now begin to talk about the way forward.

“Let me start by saying politics is all about interest. The interest of every Nigerian, including the Labour Party, is to have a government that can help Nigerians come out of the doldrums and not enter into more crises, whether political, social or economic.

“I believe there are so many Nigerians who have that capacity and who can also help Nigeria come out. In 2023, we gave Peter Obi the ticket and he didn’t disappoint. Rather, the system disappointed them.”

Speaking on the channel of communication between Peter Obi and Abure, Ifoh said the duo frequently discuss issues despite the cold war between both parties.

He added, “Well, as I said elsewhere, the line of communication is not completely blocked. There are talks, though not formal. But before the 2027 poll, don’t forget that we have Anambra elections a few months from now.

“Obi is from Anambra and we expect him to play a key role in making sure that the Labour Party wins the state. So, there has been rapprochement here and there. I think at the right time, the parties will meet and thrash all the differences. From there, we’ll move on.

“If he so wishes, as he said, that he will run the next election under the Labour Party, I think it’s a good thing for us in the party. It’s a win-win situation for everyone and we wait to see how we act the talk.”