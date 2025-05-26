2027: Opposition Coalition Divided Over New Platform

Stakeholders in the opposition coalition against President Bola Tinubu’s reelection, led by ex-vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and some others, are at odds over whether to establish a new political party or merge with an existing one ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This debate is intensifying as the opposition seeks a unified strategy to challenge the ruling party in the upcoming polls.

Naija News learnt that some coalition members have advocated for the creation of a new platform, while others argue in favour of fusing into an existing political party.

Additionally, there are calls to return to the type of alliance previously seen with the now-defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) and All Peoples Party (APP), where a single candidate was fielded to represent the united opposition.

On Friday, the convener of the League of Northern Democrats (LND), Umar Ardo, made an announcement that brought clarity to some aspects of the coalition’s strategy.

Ardo confirmed the group’s resolution to support the National Opposition Coalition Group for the 2027 elections and its commitment to contributing to the ongoing dialogue. He stated that discussions would centre on whether to register a new political party or fuse with an existing one.

He also revealed that the National Coalition Group had established two committees to tackle the critical issues at hand. The first committee, led by former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke, would explore the feasibility of fusing with another political party.

The second committee, chaired by former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, would assess the possibility of registering a new political party to represent the coalition’s interests.

A new twist emerged in the coalition negotiations when the national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, firmly stated that the ADC had been chosen and agreed upon as the platform for the coalition.

This announcement has caused some disruption within the opposition camp, with various stakeholders expressing concern over this singular direction.

Following Nwosu’s remarks, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), also addressed the issue, reiterating that he would be contesting the 2027 election on the LP platform.

A source privy to the development who spoke with Vanguard said, “While one considers the pronouncement by the ADC chairman as pushing forward his platform to be considered ahead of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, being promoted by former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Obi’s statement came as a surprise.

“We are still consulting, so definitive statements like that could send the wrong signals. We are all aware that the Labour Party is bogged down with internal crises, with up to three factions laying claim to its leadership.

“You don’t hear former Vice President Atiku Abubakar insisting on the PDP in his public engagements.

“However, my reading of the situation is that Obi is probably seeking to negotiate from a position of strength, having learned the political game over the years.”