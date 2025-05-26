2025/26 Champions League Draw: Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea In Pot 1 [See Full List]

Barcelona, Premier League Champions – Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid have all been placed in Pot 1 of the seeds for the league phase draw of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League, due to Roma’s failure to qualify on the final day.

Naija News reports that this makes the second consecutive season that Barcelona will find themselves in Pot 1.

Last season, Roma would have secured a spot in the competition if Atalanta had finished in fifth place in Serie A; however, they ultimately placed in the top four.

This season, Juventus has secured fourth place, once again relegating Roma to the UEFA Europa League.

The holders of the Champions League and the eight clubs that have demonstrated the best performance in Europe over the last five seasons are allocated a position in Pot 1.

Roma is currently ranked ninth, while Barcelona is in tenth. With Roma’s exclusion, Barcelona ascends to Pot 1.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will also be included in Pot 1. Nevertheless, the teams placed in Pot 1 are not restricted from facing one another.

It is worth noting that the draw for the group stage is scheduled for Thursday, August 28.

Below is each club and the Pot they are placed in.

POT 1: Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Internazionale, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona.

POT 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atlético Madrid, Benfica (must come through qualifying), Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge (must come through qualifying), Rangers (must come through qualifying), Shakhtar Donetsk (must come through qualifying)

Pots 3 and 4 will depend upon which clubs come through qualifying.

Ajax Amsterdam, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague and Marseille are certain to be in Pot 3.

Pot 4 is the likely destination for Celtic, AS Monaco, Athletic Club and Newcastle United.