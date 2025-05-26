2 Years In Office: Enugu Reps Caucus Lauds Gov Mbah

The Enugu State House of Representatives Caucus has commended Governor Peter Mbah for infrastructural development in the state.

The Caucus lauded Governor Mbah’s efforts in addressing road infrastructure, insecurity, revamping moribund state-owned enterprises, and speedily completing abandoned projects.

Naija News reports that the Enugu federal lawmakers stated this in their mid-term assessment of Mbah’s leadership on Sunday, through the Caucus leader, Nnolim Nnaji.

The Caucus further commended Mbah’s investments in education, agriculture, and the focus on agro value chain, noting it would help to attract investors, generate employment, and transform the economy of Enugu State in no distant time.

“We are further satisfied that the state government’s programmes and projects, be they in education, agricultural investments, and road infrastructure, health sector, among others, are being evenly spread across the 260 wards in the state in line with the governor’s inclusive development model.

“The ongoing construction of 260 Smart Green Schools, 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, the 260 Farm Estates, transport infrastructure, roads, tourism infrastructure, and numerous other foundations being speedily laid are clear signs that the governor’s promise to grow the state’s economy from $4.5 billion to $30 billion in eight years are realisable.

“We equally commend the governor’s drive for local investment and foreign direct investment, which are yielding good results because of the security and infrastructure that have been put in place to make Enugu safe and conducive for business,” the Caucus stated.

The Caucus nodded to the “ambitious and aggressive programme of urban renewal across all the zones of Enugu metropolis, which has turned the entire Enugu metropolis into one massive construction site.”