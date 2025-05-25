What Atiku, Peter Obi Must Do To Defeat Tinubu In 2027 – Former Lawmaker Reveals

A former House of Representatives candidate for Ijesa South Federal Constituency in Osun State, Gideon Aloba, has called for a formal power-sharing agreement between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra State governor Peter Obi to present a unified opposition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

In a statement, Aloba stressed that only a structured alliance between the two opposition leaders could dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“To defeat Tinubu in 2027, there must be a handshake between Atiku and Obi. One of them must be ready to shelve personal ambition and offer strategic support,” he stated.

Aloba urged both camps to emulate the 2010 UK Conservative–Liberal Democrat coalition, advocating for a binding framework that outlines power-sharing beyond the typical president-vice president dynamic.

“The coalition should not be a mere president-and-spare-tyre arrangement,” he said. “It must reflect true power-sharing where, for instance, one leader manages the economy and the other handles security and anti-corruption.”

Describing the proposed alliance as “delicate but necessary,” Aloba warned that without clear terms, any merger could unravel under pressure.

He added: “To effectively manage the merger and protect the interests of both parties, a bipartisan coalition agreement must be signed. This document should clearly outline roles, responsibilities, and oversight mechanisms.”

The Labour Party chieftain cautioned against ego-driven politics, urging both sides to put Nigeria first.

“Managing ticket dynamics will be crucial. Both sides must show political maturity and sacrifice for the nation. A well-negotiated, clearly documented, and mutually respected agreement remains the best safeguard for Nigeria’s democratic future,” Aloba added.