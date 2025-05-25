Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 25th May, 2025

Good morning, Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 25th May, 2025.

On Friday, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had breakfast at the home of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Recall that Aregbesola, a former ally of President Bola Tinubu, is rumoured to be part of a coalition championed by Atiku.

Naija News reports that the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku, paid a visit to Aregbesola in Ilesa, Osun State.

His journey to Osun State was to witness the coronation of Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup as the new Owa Obokun Adimula, Ajimoko III in Ilesha.

Atiku, along with former Vice President Namadi Sambo, was welcomed at the former Minister of Interior’s Ilesa home by drummers.

In a video posted by Atiku, the former Osun Governor and his guests were seen looking on with interest inside the living room as a group of drummers politically aligned with Aregbesola were heard singing that in 2027, “Tinubu maa lu’le (meaning in 2027, Tinubu will lose).”

On his 𝕏 handle, Atiku wrote, “It was with profound joy that I joined multitudes of Ijesha sons and daughters and well-wishers to witness the coronation of HRH Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, as the new Owa Obokun Adimula, Ajimoko III in Ilesha, Osun State.

“I was there both as an in-law and a friend of the great people of Ijeshaland. I wish the new Owa Obokun a peaceful and long reign.”

On his part, Aregbesola wrote, on his 𝕏 handle, “I had the pleasure of receiving former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo, who visited Ilesa for the event.”

Political analyst, Jide Ojo, has cast serious doubts on the viability of any coalition involving former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, describing such moves as “dead on arrival.”

Ojo argues that Atiku’s political history, marked by defeats, frequent party internal crises and failed alliances, has left many sceptical about his ability to lead or unite a formidable coalition capable of mounting a real challenge in future elections.

It was recently reported that the camps of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; and other key political figures have reportedly agreed to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the primary coalition party to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

However, Ojo, in an exclusive interview with Naija News, contends that any alliance built around Atiku lacks the freshness and dynamism Nigerians are yearning for in their leadership.

He notes that younger voters, who make up a significant portion of the electorate, are increasingly disillusioned with recycled politicians and are more inclined toward new, young faces and ideas.

As such, he believes that opposition parties must look beyond Atiku and focus on grooming a new generation of leaders if they hope to gain traction and present a credible alternative to the ruling party.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has shut down the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC).

Naija News reports that in a statement on Saturday by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Femi Soneye, NNPCL said the closure will begin on May 24, 2025.

NNPCL stated that the shutdown is part of a scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment to ensure optimal facility performance.

Soneye said NNPCL remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable energy security for Nigeria, adding that further updates about the development will be provided regularly through official channels.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a stern warning to the federal government, demanding the immediate fulfilment of the 2009 FG/ASUU agreement or face a nationwide industrial action.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, expressed the union’s frustration over the government’s continued failure to address nine critical issues that have plagued Nigeria’s public universities for years.

Naija News reports that Piwuna emphasised that these unresolved issues include the stalled renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, which has been pending since 2017, and other pressing concerns such as the withholding of salaries following the 2022 strike and unpaid entitlements related to the controversial Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The ASUU president also called out the government’s failure to release revitalisation funds and pay earned academic allowances, which have remained in limbo despite earlier commitments.

He reminded the government of its pledge to inject N150 billion into the university system and to adjust irregular allowances by 2026—commitments that have not been honoured.

The Federal Government has concluded plans to sell a sprawling estate linked to a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to low and middle-income Nigerians.

According to court documents filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and obtained by Punch, the massive property comprises 753 housing units and was recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in December 2024.

According to the EFCC, it is the largest single asset recovery since the agency’s inception in 2003. It covers over 150,000 square metres and includes duplexes and other apartment types.

The estate was recovered following a final forfeiture order issued on December 2, 2024, by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

In April 2025, Emefiele approached an FCT High Court in a bid to reclaim the estate, which had already been forfeited to the government.

He accused the EFCC of deliberately concealing the forfeiture proceedings from him despite frequent interactions with the agency regarding other pending charges.

His application was, however, dismissed by the court.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, officially handed over the 753 housing units to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa.

Speaking with the aforementioned publication, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Housing, Badamasi Haiba, said the government, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, would ensure that ordinary Nigerians benefited.

The Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal has fixed June 4 to deliver a ruling on the petitions before it on the outcome of the November 16 2024, governorship election in the State.

The Tribunal, headed by Justice Benson Ogubu, fixed the date after the petitioners and respondents adopted their written addresses for and against the outcome of the governorship election.

Naija News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (PC) as the winner of the governorship election.

However, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, challenged the outcome of the election at the Justice Ogbu-led Tribunal, citing violation of electoral laws.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) also challenged the election results before the tribunal.

The opposition parties want the election outcome invalidated based on what they called massive irregularities during the poll.

The lawmaker representing Borno South in the Senate, Ali Ndume, on Saturday expressed satisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s recent appointments of northerners into key Federal Government agencies, stating that the move has addressed his concerns regarding imbalance in appointments.

Ndume, who had earlier raised concerns over the lopsidedness in appointments made by the Tinubu administration, commended the president for listening to constructive criticism and taking action.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he noted that the appointments of individuals from the northern regions of Nigeria demonstrated Tinubu’s commitment to inclusivity in governance.

“The recent appointments reflect President Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring that Nigerians from all regions, particularly from the three geo-political zones in the North, are well-represented in key positions within the Federal Government,” Ndume said.

The President’s appointments, announced on Friday, saw about 12 individuals from the North placed into significant positions in various government agencies.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has strongly denied allegations that its Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, met with two South-South governors 48 hours before they defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the denial came after a claim was made by Paul Ibe, the spokesperson for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Ibe had alleged that Olukoyede, along with the Solicitor General, held a secret meeting with a former and a sitting governor from the South-South region just before their defection to the APC.

The governors in question, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, made the switch to the ruling party in April 2025. Ibe’s claim suggested that the meeting took place at a government lodge in the South-South state.

In response, the EFCC issued a statement on Friday, expressing outrage over the “unfounded claims” and describing them as “patently fabricated.”

The commission further clarified that such allegations were not only baseless but were also detrimental to the reputation of its Chairman.

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P of the defunct P-Square group, has disclosed that he and his twin brother Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, tried to work out their differences but failed.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM, Lagos, Mr P stated that there is a joy that comes with a solo career.

He urged fans to respect their decisions, stressing that they tried to remain as a duo, but it wasn’t working.

“There’s a joy that comes with going solo. Please respect our decisions. We’ve tried it, it’s not working,” he said.

Last year, Paul confirmed in August last year that P-Square had broken up again. The group first split in 2016 but reunited in 2021.

Arsenal have been crowned Women’s Champions League winners for the second time in their history, defeating Barcelona 1-0 in a tense final in Lisbon.

The Gunners secured the prestigious title thanks to a 75th-minute strike from substitute Stina Blackstenius, who pounced on a brilliant assist from England’s Beth Mead.

Defending champions Barcelona dominated the match in terms of possession and shots on goal, creating numerous chances but failing to find the back of the net.

Despite the Catalan giants’ control of the game, Arsenal’s defence held strong and made the most of their limited opportunities.

The match had its share of drama early on, with Arsenal coming close to taking the lead in the 21st minute. A cross from British winger Chloe Kelly was turned into her own net by Barcelona’s Irene Paredes. However, the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check, as Kelly had gone slightly too early.

